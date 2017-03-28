Vector Group Ltd (VGR) Director Sells $2,107,000.00 in Stock
Vector Group Ltd Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $2,107,000.00.
