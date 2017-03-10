Vast pay deals for tobacco and mining...

Vast pay deals for tobacco and mining bosses

1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

British American Tobacco boss Nicandro Durante was awarded A 7.6million in pay and bonuses - A 3million more than the year before - while Anglo American boss Mark Cutifani took home A 3.9million, up from his previous pay of A 3.4million. Recently WPP boss Martin Sorrell was awarded A 42million in shares from his advertising firm, Shell boss Ben van Beurden was paid A 7.5million and Rolls-Royce boss Warren East also took home nearly A 1million in bonuses on top of his A 925,000 salary.

