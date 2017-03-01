Universal Corp (UVV) Insider Sells $340,250.00 in Stock
Universal Corp insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $340,250.00.
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cope vs Copenhagen (Mar '08)
|5 hr
|Ty Watt
|46
|Marlboro cigarettes don't stay lit (Jan '07)
|6 hr
|Tara widman
|1,263
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|Mon
|Dipper1738
|400
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|Feb 27
|Say What
|56
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Feb 27
|Darcy
|328
|Can the Dentist Tell I Used Dip? (Mar '12)
|Feb 24
|Blake
|20
|STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10)
|Feb 17
|backpak74
|197
