Tuesday's ETF Movers: GDX, OIH

Tuesday's ETF Movers: GDX, OIH

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: MarketNewsVideo

In trading on Tuesday, the Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Kirkland Lake Gold , up about 3.2% and shares of Centerra Gold , up about 2% on the day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketNewsVideo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tobacco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Can the Dentist Tell I Used Dip? (Mar '12) Sat Leftgear 22
what's the difference between 72's and regular? (Sep '07) Mar 9 ___ greenpacker___ 76
Vintage Scripto Butane Lighter (Mar '09) Mar 7 connortn 19
Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12) Mar 6 Refer box 27
Dip Mar 2 Andrew 1
Dip prices in different states (Aug '12) Mar 2 DipskyJr 330
how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08) Mar 2 Mike s 401
See all Tobacco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tobacco Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,472 • Total comments across all topics: 279,549,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC