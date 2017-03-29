Trump antagonist Rosie O'Donnell wades into Virginia's lieutenant governor race
Fresh off her long-running and high-profile feud with the President of the United States, comedian and actress Rosie O'Donnell is wading into a more obscure political battle: the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor of Virginia. O'Donnell penned a letter Wednesday backing Susan Platt, a consultant who lobbied for Altria and former campaign manager for Democratic candidates, saying Virginia is long overdue to elect a woman to help run the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15)
|7 hr
|Coultergeist
|34
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Wed
|Colin
|331
|Canker Sores and Dip (Mar '11)
|Mar 25
|eli
|47
|Dip onto airplane(underage) (Jul '13)
|Mar 23
|John
|4
|Favorite Dipping Tobacco: Brands, Flavors (Sep '07)
|Mar 20
|Copeman
|644
|Can the Dentist Tell I Used Dip? (Mar '12)
|Mar 11
|Leftgear
|22
|what's the difference between 72's and regular? (Sep '07)
|Mar 9
|___ greenpacker___
|76
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC