Trump antagonist Rosie O'Donnell wades into Virginia's lieutenant governor race

Fresh off her long-running and high-profile feud with the President of the United States, comedian and actress Rosie O'Donnell is wading into a more obscure political battle: the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor of Virginia. O'Donnell penned a letter Wednesday backing Susan Platt, a consultant who lobbied for Altria and former campaign manager for Democratic candidates, saying Virginia is long overdue to elect a woman to help run the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.