The looming threat of Asian tobacco companies to global health

There are already one billion tobacco smokers worldwide, and this number is likely to rise further with Asian tobacco companies poised to enter the global market, according to SFU health sciences professor Kelley Lee. "While companies like British American Tobacco and Philip Morris, traditionally known as 'Big Tobacco', have been rightfully targeted by tobacco control efforts to date, on the horizon are several companies based in Asia 'going global' with their business strategies," says Lee, a Tier I Canada Research Chair in Global Health Governance.

