The looming threat of Asian tobacco companies to global health
There are already one billion tobacco smokers worldwide, and this number is likely to rise further with Asian tobacco companies poised to enter the global market, according to SFU health sciences professor Kelley Lee. "While companies like British American Tobacco and Philip Morris, traditionally known as 'Big Tobacco', have been rightfully targeted by tobacco control efforts to date, on the horizon are several companies based in Asia 'going global' with their business strategies," says Lee, a Tier I Canada Research Chair in Global Health Governance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can the Dentist Tell I Used Dip? (Mar '12)
|Sat
|Leftgear
|22
|what's the difference between 72's and regular? (Sep '07)
|Mar 9
|___ greenpacker___
|76
|Vintage Scripto Butane Lighter (Mar '09)
|Mar 7
|connortn
|19
|Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12)
|Mar 6
|Refer box
|27
|Dip
|Mar 2
|Andrew
|1
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Mar 2
|DipskyJr
|330
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|Mar 2
|Mike s
|401
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC