Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $8,521,0...

Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $8,521,000 Stake in Reynolds American Inc

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Texas Yale Capital Corp. held its position in shares of Reynolds American Inc during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,054 shares of the company's stock at the end of the fourth quarter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tobacco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dip 2 hr Andrew 1
Dip prices in different states (Aug '12) 4 hr DipskyJr 330
how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08) 5 hr Mike s 401
Cope vs Copenhagen (Mar '08) Wed Ty Watt 46
Marlboro cigarettes don't stay lit (Jan '07) Wed Tara widman 1,263
News California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16) Feb 27 Say What 56
Can the Dentist Tell I Used Dip? (Mar '12) Feb 24 Blake 20
See all Tobacco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tobacco Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,059 • Total comments across all topics: 279,267,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC