Students sign apprenticeship contract
Update: 4:52PM FIVE students from the Fiji National University's National Training and Productivity Centre have signed contracts as apprentices with British American Tobacco Fiji. Acting director NPTC Peni Taoi said this agreement provided a great opportunity for its students to have hands-on experience.
