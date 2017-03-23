Students sign apprenticeship contract

Students sign apprenticeship contract

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 4:52PM FIVE students from the Fiji National University's National Training and Productivity Centre have signed contracts as apprentices with British American Tobacco Fiji. Acting director NPTC Peni Taoi said this agreement provided a great opportunity for its students to have hands-on experience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tobacco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Canker Sores and Dip (Mar '11) Sat eli 47
Dip onto airplane(underage) (Jul '13) Mar 23 John 4
Favorite Dipping Tobacco: Brands, Flavors (Sep '07) Mar 20 Copeman 644
Can the Dentist Tell I Used Dip? (Mar '12) Mar 11 Leftgear 22
what's the difference between 72's and regular? (Sep '07) Mar 9 ___ greenpacker___ 76
Vintage Scripto Butane Lighter (Mar '09) Mar 7 connortn 19
Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12) Mar 6 Refer box 27
See all Tobacco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tobacco Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,023 • Total comments across all topics: 279,845,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC