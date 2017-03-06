Reynolds American Is Going Ex-Dividend Tomorrow
With its 2016 financial results report last month, the board of directors of Reynolds American Inc. declared its dividend for the first quarter of 2017. The U.S. tobacco giant headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, will pay 51 cents per ordinary share on April 3 to shareholders of record as of March 10. The increase in the quarterly dividend is backed by robust growth in 2016 earnings and sales.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vintage Scripto Butane Lighter (Mar '09)
|7 hr
|connortn
|19
|Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12)
|Mon
|Refer box
|27
|what's the difference between 72's and regular? (Sep '07)
|Mon
|glen
|75
|Can the Dentist Tell I Used Dip? (Mar '12)
|Mar 4
|Blackmamba
|21
|Dip
|Mar 2
|Andrew
|1
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Mar 2
|DipskyJr
|330
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|Mar 2
|Mike s
|401
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC