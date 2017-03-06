Reynolds American Is Going Ex-Dividen...

Reynolds American Is Going Ex-Dividend Tomorrow

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: GuruFocus.com

With its 2016 financial results report last month, the board of directors of Reynolds American Inc. declared its dividend for the first quarter of 2017. The U.S. tobacco giant headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, will pay 51 cents per ordinary share on April 3 to shareholders of record as of March 10. The increase in the quarterly dividend is backed by robust growth in 2016 earnings and sales.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tobacco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vintage Scripto Butane Lighter (Mar '09) 7 hr connortn 19
Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12) Mon Refer box 27
what's the difference between 72's and regular? (Sep '07) Mon glen 75
Can the Dentist Tell I Used Dip? (Mar '12) Mar 4 Blackmamba 21
Dip Mar 2 Andrew 1
Dip prices in different states (Aug '12) Mar 2 DipskyJr 330
how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08) Mar 2 Mike s 401
See all Tobacco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tobacco Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,039 • Total comments across all topics: 279,388,291

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC