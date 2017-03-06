Reynolds American Is Going Ex-Dividend Tomorrow

With its 2016 financial results report last month, the board of directors of Reynolds American Inc. declared its dividend for the first quarter of 2017. The U.S. tobacco giant headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, will pay 51 cents per ordinary share on April 3 to shareholders of record as of March 10. The increase in the quarterly dividend is backed by robust growth in 2016 earnings and sales.

