Reynolds American, Inc. (RAI) Positio...

Reynolds American, Inc. (RAI) Position Raised by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Reynolds American, Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,231 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tobacco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15) 1 hr Fire 33
Dip prices in different states (Aug '12) 4 hr Colin 331
Canker Sores and Dip (Mar '11) Mar 25 eli 47
Dip onto airplane(underage) (Jul '13) Mar 23 John 4
Favorite Dipping Tobacco: Brands, Flavors (Sep '07) Mar 20 Copeman 644
Can the Dentist Tell I Used Dip? (Mar '12) Mar 11 Leftgear 22
what's the difference between 72's and regular? (Sep '07) Mar 9 ___ greenpacker___ 76
See all Tobacco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tobacco Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,258 • Total comments across all topics: 279,910,852

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC