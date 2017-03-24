Reynolds American Inc (NYSE:RAI) Brok...

Reynolds American Inc (NYSE:RAI) Broker Price Targets For The Coming Week

According to the Recommendation Trends of the stock polled by Zacks Investment Research for this month, the company has a consensus recommendation of 2.56 out of the scale from 1 to 5 where 1 stands for Strong Buy and 5 means Strong Sell. The current share price indicate that stock is -16.97% away from its one year high and is moving 21.90% ahead of its 52-week low.

