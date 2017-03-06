Review: Chris Rock at the Altria Theater on March 6
Comedian Chris Rock noted in Richmond that you might catch him doing more TV shows after he lost a chunk of money in a recent divorce. The first world tour in nine years from A-list comedian Chris Rock pulled into the Altria Theater for two nights of new material, covering a large swath of ground with fiery delivery and always scathing honesty.
