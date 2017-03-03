Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Vector Group Ltd's Q1 2017 Earnings
Analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vector Group in a research report issued on Thursday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst I. Zaffino forecasts that the firm will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.
