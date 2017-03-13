PHOTOS: Chuck Berry through the years
In January 1989, rock 'n' roll pioneer Chuck Berry played a sold-out show at the Mosque in Richmond. Among those in attendance was Gov. Gerald L. Baliles, to whom Berry dedicated "Rock and Roll Music."
