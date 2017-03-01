Philip Morris International Recognized as a Global Top Employer
Philip Morris International Inc. today is recognized for the first time as a Global Top Employer. Since 2014, PMI has received regional and national certification as a Top Employer in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and Canada, and today's global status honors the company's worldwide commitment to its teams.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|Mon
|Dipper1738
|400
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|Mon
|Say What
|56
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Mon
|Darcy
|328
|Can the Dentist Tell I Used Dip? (Mar '12)
|Feb 24
|Blake
|20
|STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10)
|Feb 17
|backpak74
|197
|Canker Sores and Dip (Mar '11)
|Feb 17
|Jeff123
|46
|Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12)
|Feb 16
|Nobody special
|26
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC