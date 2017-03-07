Philip Morris International (PMI) Lis...

Philip Morris International (PMI) Listed among 100 Top Patent Filers by the European Patent Office

The European Patent Office published today its Annual Report including the list of top 100 patent applicants for 2016, with Philip Morris International Inc. ranked 63rd. PMI is the only tobacco company on the list.

