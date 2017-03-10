NYC Pix Nixed
RICHMOND, Va. -- The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York declared null and void the New York City resolution mandating that retailers who sell cigarettes display signs containing graphic health warnings, Philip Morris USA said.
