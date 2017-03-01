New in vitro toxicology research on h...

New in vitro toxicology research on health risk assessment wins PETA award

Read more: EurekAlert!

Researchers have demonstrated the ability to use two new mechanistic models called Adverse Outcome Pathways --one for decreased lung function and the other for hypertension--to assess the toxicological risk of chemicals without the need for animal testing. The novel AOPs, developed jointly by scientists at British American Tobacco and Philip Morris International, received an award from the PETA International Science Consortium for contributing to non-animal approaches to predicting adverse health effects.

