Marietta Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Reynolds American Inc
Marietta Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds American Inc during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,947 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $445,000.
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|7 min
|Mike s
|401
|Cope vs Copenhagen (Mar '08)
|21 hr
|Ty Watt
|46
|Marlboro cigarettes don't stay lit (Jan '07)
|22 hr
|Tara widman
|1,263
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|Feb 27
|Say What
|56
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Feb 27
|Darcy
|328
|Can the Dentist Tell I Used Dip? (Mar '12)
|Feb 24
|Blake
|20
|STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10)
|Feb 17
|backpak74
|197
