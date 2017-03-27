Latest clinical research confirms tha...

Latest clinical research confirms that I ...

Read more: The Financial Mirror

Philip Morris International Inc. today announces the positive results from an advanced clinical study on IQOS , the company's first electronically heated tobacco product, published in the peer-reviewed journal Nicotine & Tobacco Research . Conducted in Japan over a three-month period by the well-known clinical research organization, the Osaki Hospital Tokyo Heart Center, the study showed that smokers who switched to IQOS : Showed improvements in measured health indicators specific to smoking-related diseases, such as lung and heart disease.

