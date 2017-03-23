Is it age discrimination if you don't know you're being discriminated against?
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dip onto airplane(underage) (Jul '13)
|18 hr
|John
|4
|Favorite Dipping Tobacco: Brands, Flavors (Sep '07)
|Mar 20
|Copeman
|644
|Can the Dentist Tell I Used Dip? (Mar '12)
|Mar 11
|Leftgear
|22
|what's the difference between 72's and regular? (Sep '07)
|Mar 9
|___ greenpacker___
|76
|Vintage Scripto Butane Lighter (Mar '09)
|Mar 7
|connortn
|19
|Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12)
|Mar 6
|Refer box
|27
|Dip
|Mar 2
|Andrew
|1
