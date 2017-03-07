Insider Selling: Reynolds American, I...

Insider Selling: Reynolds American, Inc. (RAI) Insider Sells 17,393 Shares of Stock

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Reynolds American, Inc. insider Debra Ann Crew sold 17,393 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $1,064,451.60.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tobacco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vintage Scripto Butane Lighter (Mar '09) 7 hr connortn 19
Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12) Mon Refer box 27
what's the difference between 72's and regular? (Sep '07) Mon glen 75
Can the Dentist Tell I Used Dip? (Mar '12) Mar 4 Blackmamba 21
Dip Mar 2 Andrew 1
Dip prices in different states (Aug '12) Mar 2 DipskyJr 330
how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08) Mar 2 Mike s 401
See all Tobacco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tobacco Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,039 • Total comments across all topics: 279,388,286

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC