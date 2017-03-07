Insider Selling: Reynolds American, Inc. (RAI) Insider Sells 17,393 Shares of Stock
Reynolds American, Inc. insider Debra Ann Crew sold 17,393 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $1,064,451.60.
