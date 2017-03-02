Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (IMBBY) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank AG restated a "buy" rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group PLC in a research note on Friday, November 18th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dip
|5 hr
|Andrew
|1
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|7 hr
|DipskyJr
|330
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|8 hr
|Mike s
|401
|Cope vs Copenhagen (Mar '08)
|Wed
|Ty Watt
|46
|Marlboro cigarettes don't stay lit (Jan '07)
|Wed
|Tara widman
|1,263
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|Feb 27
|Say What
|56
|Can the Dentist Tell I Used Dip? (Mar '12)
|Feb 24
|Blake
|20
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC