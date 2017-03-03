How Altria Aims to Keep Its Streak of...

How Altria Aims to Keep Its Streak of 20% Yearly Gains Alive

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Motley Fool

2016 marked the fourth straight year of delivering stock market returns of 20% or better, and Altria has hopes to keep that streak alive in 2017. Recently, CEO Marty Barrington and his executive team talked at the Consumer Analyst Group conference in New York and discussed their strategic plans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tobacco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dip Thu Andrew 1
Dip prices in different states (Aug '12) Thu DipskyJr 330
how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08) Thu Mike s 401
Cope vs Copenhagen (Mar '08) Wed Ty Watt 46
Marlboro cigarettes don't stay lit (Jan '07) Wed Tara widman 1,263
News California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16) Feb 27 Say What 56
Can the Dentist Tell I Used Dip? (Mar '12) Feb 24 Blake 20
See all Tobacco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tobacco Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,236 • Total comments across all topics: 279,308,115

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC