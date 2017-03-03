How Altria Aims to Keep Its Streak of 20% Yearly Gains Alive
2016 marked the fourth straight year of delivering stock market returns of 20% or better, and Altria has hopes to keep that streak alive in 2017. Recently, CEO Marty Barrington and his executive team talked at the Consumer Analyst Group conference in New York and discussed their strategic plans.
