Guy Adami And Brian Kelly Share Their Thoughts On American Express And Altria
Guy Adami spoke on CNBC's Fast Money about American Express Company . He said that the consumer confidence indicator was very strong on Tuesday and he sees that as a bullish sign for American Express .
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15)
|12 hr
|Fire
|33
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|15 hr
|Colin
|331
|Canker Sores and Dip (Mar '11)
|Mar 25
|eli
|47
|Dip onto airplane(underage) (Jul '13)
|Mar 23
|John
|4
|Favorite Dipping Tobacco: Brands, Flavors (Sep '07)
|Mar 20
|Copeman
|644
|Can the Dentist Tell I Used Dip? (Mar '12)
|Mar 11
|Leftgear
|22
|what's the difference between 72's and regular? (Sep '07)
|Mar 9
|___ greenpacker___
|76
