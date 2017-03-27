GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1,147,0...

GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1,147,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc.

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,535 shares of the company's stock after selling 67,543 shares during the period.

