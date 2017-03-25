Goldberg Says Wrestlemania Match Will Be A "Bloodfest"

If you dislike part-time stars like Goldberg and Brock Lesnar coming in during WrestleMania season to take the top spot for themselves, like they'll be doing on April 2, 2017, in Orlando, AJ Styles just might change your mind on the matter. The man himself has promised a bloodbath at Mania, but you know what they say- "Once bitten, twice shy".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.