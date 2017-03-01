First Step in Long Process'
Three leading tobacco companies issued responses to the Tobacco Products Scientific Advisory Committee , the advisory committee to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration , which was charged with issuing a nonbinding report and recommendations on the issue of menthol's impact on the public health. As reported in CSP Daily News yesterday, TPSAC concluded that the removal of menthol cigarettes from the marketplace would benefit public health in the United States, despite the fact that they found there was no difference in disease risk between smokers [image-nocss] of menthol cigarettes and smokers of nonmenthol cigarettes.
