First Step in Long Process'

First Step in Long Process'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: CSP

Three leading tobacco companies issued responses to the Tobacco Products Scientific Advisory Committee , the advisory committee to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration , which was charged with issuing a nonbinding report and recommendations on the issue of menthol's impact on the public health. As reported in CSP Daily News yesterday, TPSAC concluded that the removal of menthol cigarettes from the marketplace would benefit public health in the United States, despite the fact that they found there was no difference in disease risk between smokers [image-nocss] of menthol cigarettes and smokers of nonmenthol cigarettes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CSP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tobacco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cope vs Copenhagen (Mar '08) 15 hr Ty Watt 46
Marlboro cigarettes don't stay lit (Jan '07) 16 hr Tara widman 1,263
how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08) Mon Dipper1738 400
News California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16) Feb 27 Say What 56
Dip prices in different states (Aug '12) Feb 27 Darcy 328
Can the Dentist Tell I Used Dip? (Mar '12) Feb 24 Blake 20
STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10) Feb 17 backpak74 197
See all Tobacco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tobacco Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,747 • Total comments across all topics: 279,256,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC