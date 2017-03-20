Employees Retirement System of Texas Cuts Position in Altria Group Inc
Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Altria Group Inc by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 893,086 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Favorite Dipping Tobacco: Brands, Flavors (Sep '07)
|Mon
|Copeman
|644
|Can the Dentist Tell I Used Dip? (Mar '12)
|Mar 11
|Leftgear
|22
|what's the difference between 72's and regular? (Sep '07)
|Mar 9
|___ greenpacker___
|76
|Vintage Scripto Butane Lighter (Mar '09)
|Mar 7
|connortn
|19
|Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12)
|Mar 6
|Refer box
|27
|Dip
|Mar 2
|Andrew
|1
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Mar 2
|DipskyJr
|330
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC