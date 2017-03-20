Employees Retirement System of Texas ...

Employees Retirement System of Texas Cuts Position in Altria Group Inc

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Altria Group Inc by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 893,086 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period.

