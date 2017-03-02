Douglas Elliman closes $24.6B in sales in 2016
Douglas Elliman sold $24.6 billion worth of real estate nationwide in 2016 - a 9.8 percent year-over-year jump, as the pricey contracts signed during the market's peak turned into closings. In New York City, the residential firm turned out higher revenue after closing fewer - but pricier - deals, parent company Vector Group reported Wednesday.
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cope vs Copenhagen (Mar '08)
|18 hr
|Ty Watt
|46
|Marlboro cigarettes don't stay lit (Jan '07)
|19 hr
|Tara widman
|1,263
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|Mon
|Dipper1738
|400
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|Feb 27
|Say What
|56
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Feb 27
|Darcy
|328
|Can the Dentist Tell I Used Dip? (Mar '12)
|Feb 24
|Blake
|20
|STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10)
|Feb 17
|backpak74
|197
