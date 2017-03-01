Could Warren Buffett Finally Invest in Philip Morris International?
Yet thus far, Buffett hasn't touched either of the tobacco giants, despite the impressive returns the two stocks have earned over the course of their respective histories. Buffett has a good reason for that, but steps that Philip Morris International in particular has taken recently could turn the anti-tobacco argument on its head and justify an investment at some point in the future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cope vs Copenhagen (Mar '08)
|1 hr
|Ty Watt
|46
|Marlboro cigarettes don't stay lit (Jan '07)
|1 hr
|Tara widman
|1,263
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|Mon
|Dipper1738
|400
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|Feb 27
|Say What
|56
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Feb 27
|Darcy
|328
|Can the Dentist Tell I Used Dip? (Mar '12)
|Feb 24
|Blake
|20
|STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10)
|Feb 17
|backpak74
|197
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC