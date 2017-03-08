Cannabis Stock News: Golden Leaf Holdings (CSE: GLH) (OTCQB: GLDFF)...
March 8, 2017 Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. , a leading cannabis oil solutions company built around recognized brands, is pleased to provide an update on business activity in the Oregon market. Sales have picked up so far in the first quarter of 2017, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2016, primarily as a result of the introduction of GLH's Golden Gold Label Reserve product line, new Private Stash brand strain flavors, and branded Golden flower products.
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vintage Scripto Butane Lighter (Mar '09)
|Tue
|connortn
|19
|Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12)
|Mar 6
|Refer box
|27
|what's the difference between 72's and regular? (Sep '07)
|Mar 6
|glen
|75
|Can the Dentist Tell I Used Dip? (Mar '12)
|Mar 4
|Blackmamba
|21
|Dip
|Mar 2
|Andrew
|1
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Mar 2
|DipskyJr
|330
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|Mar 2
|Mike s
|401
