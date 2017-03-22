#Cannabis Stock News: Golden Leaf (CS...

#Cannabis Stock News: Golden Leaf (CSE: GLH) (OTCQB: GLDFF), Signs...

March 22, 2017 Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. , a leading cannabis oil solutions company built around recognized brands, is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a binding Letter of Agreement to acquire Chalice LLC , a leading vertically integrated cannabis company in Oregon . In conjunction with the Transaction, the Company has entered into an engagement agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. with respect to a best efforts brokered private placement of subscription receipts for anticipated gross proceeds of up to approximately $35 million .

