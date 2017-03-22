#Cannabis Stock News: Golden Leaf (CSE: GLH) (OTCQB: GLDFF), Signs...
March 22, 2017 Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. , a leading cannabis oil solutions company built around recognized brands, is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a binding Letter of Agreement to acquire Chalice LLC , a leading vertically integrated cannabis company in Oregon . In conjunction with the Transaction, the Company has entered into an engagement agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. with respect to a best efforts brokered private placement of subscription receipts for anticipated gross proceeds of up to approximately $35 million .
Start the conversation, or Read more at InvestorIdeas.com.
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Favorite Dipping Tobacco: Brands, Flavors (Sep '07)
|Mon
|Copeman
|644
|Can the Dentist Tell I Used Dip? (Mar '12)
|Mar 11
|Leftgear
|22
|what's the difference between 72's and regular? (Sep '07)
|Mar 9
|___ greenpacker___
|76
|Vintage Scripto Butane Lighter (Mar '09)
|Mar 7
|connortn
|19
|Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12)
|Mar 6
|Refer box
|27
|Dip
|Mar 2
|Andrew
|1
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Mar 2
|DipskyJr
|330
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC