Can British American Tobacco Beat Phi...

Can British American Tobacco Beat Philip Morris in E-Cigs?

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: The Motley Fool

The tobacco giant wants to quadruple the markets it sells in, but it won't be so easy as all that. The cigarette giant has grand plans to quadruple the number of markets in which it sells electronic cigarettes by 2018, but competition is fierce and some analysts believe it needs to offer something better than what its rival already has on the market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tobacco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Can the Dentist Tell I Used Dip? (Mar '12) Sat Leftgear 22
what's the difference between 72's and regular? (Sep '07) Mar 9 ___ greenpacker___ 76
Vintage Scripto Butane Lighter (Mar '09) Mar 7 connortn 19
Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12) Mar 6 Refer box 27
Dip Mar 2 Andrew 1
Dip prices in different states (Aug '12) Mar 2 DipskyJr 330
how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08) Mar 2 Mike s 401
See all Tobacco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tobacco Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,597 • Total comments across all topics: 279,509,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC