Buy Big Tobacco On Or After The Ex-Dividend Date
Altria always offers a compelling investment opportunity having rewarded investors with staggering returns over decades and not showing any signs of weaknesses that this trend will stop. Dividend investors seeking to optimize income from their investments should look at ex-dividend dates and time their purchases accordingly.
Tobacco Discussions
|Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15)
|Wed
|Fire
|33
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Wed
|Colin
|331
|Canker Sores and Dip (Mar '11)
|Mar 25
|eli
|47
|Dip onto airplane(underage) (Jul '13)
|Mar 23
|John
|4
|Favorite Dipping Tobacco: Brands, Flavors (Sep '07)
|Mar 20
|Copeman
|644
|Can the Dentist Tell I Used Dip? (Mar '12)
|Mar 11
|Leftgear
|22
|what's the difference between 72's and regular? (Sep '07)
|Mar 9
|___ greenpacker___
|76
