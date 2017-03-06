British American Tobacco Upgraded to 'Buy' at Argus
British American Tobacco was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at Argus on Monday morning. The firm has set a price target of $72 on the tobacco company's stock.
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12)
|4 hr
|Refer box
|27
|what's the difference between 72's and regular? (Sep '07)
|9 hr
|glen
|75
|Can the Dentist Tell I Used Dip? (Mar '12)
|Sat
|Blackmamba
|21
|Dip
|Mar 2
|Andrew
|1
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Mar 2
|DipskyJr
|330
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|Mar 2
|Mike s
|401
|Cope vs Copenhagen (Mar '08)
|Mar 1
|Ty Watt
|46
