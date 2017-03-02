British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) Announces $1.48 Semiannual Dividend
British American Tobacco PLC declared a semiannual dividend on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 1.4771 per share on Tuesday, May 9th.
