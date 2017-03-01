Big Three Earnings and Brand Strategy
Within the last couple of weeks, the "big three" of tobacco reported their fourth-quarter earnings and talked about the brand strategies driving the results. Reynolds American Inc. The company's $309 million in profits is an increase of 43.7 percent vs. last year's fourth quarter, driven by gains in volume and share on key brands, and improved pricing and efficiencies, according to Daniel M. Delen, president and CEO elect.
