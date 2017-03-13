Better Buy: Altria Group vs. Philip Morris
Since Altria spun off Philip Morris in 2008, the two companies have blanketed the world with their distribution of Marlboro cigarettes and other well-known brand names. Yet even though these two companies are very similar in many ways, Altria and Philip Morris have adopted different corporate strategies, and therefore see different prospects ahead.
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can the Dentist Tell I Used Dip? (Mar '12)
|Sat
|Leftgear
|22
|what's the difference between 72's and regular? (Sep '07)
|Mar 9
|___ greenpacker___
|76
|Vintage Scripto Butane Lighter (Mar '09)
|Mar 7
|connortn
|19
|Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12)
|Mar 6
|Refer box
|27
|Dip
|Mar 2
|Andrew
|1
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Mar 2
|DipskyJr
|330
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|Mar 2
|Mike s
|401
