BAT's merger with Reynolds gains US antitrust approval

British American Tobacco's proposed 49.4bn merger with rival Reynolds American has gained antitrust approval in the US. The acquisition satisfied conditions related to antitrust approval as its waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act expired on 8 March.

