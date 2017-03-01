BAT may close SA cigarette plant
British American Tobacco said it may close South Africa's only cigarette plant if plans to ban branded tobacco packaging are implemented. BAT operates its eighth-largest factory globally in Heidelberg, south of Johannesburg.
