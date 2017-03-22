BAT finds strong Japan demand for its Glo smokeless tobacco device
British American Tobacco said demand for its Glo tobacco heating device overwhelmed supply in its Japan test marketing, as global cigarette giants shift focus to the new product category amid a declining smoking population. The "heat but not burn" tobacco is rapidly gaining popularity in Japan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dip onto airplane(underage) (Jul '13)
|12 hr
|John
|4
|Favorite Dipping Tobacco: Brands, Flavors (Sep '07)
|Mar 20
|Copeman
|644
|Can the Dentist Tell I Used Dip? (Mar '12)
|Mar 11
|Leftgear
|22
|what's the difference between 72's and regular? (Sep '07)
|Mar 9
|___ greenpacker___
|76
|Vintage Scripto Butane Lighter (Mar '09)
|Mar 7
|connortn
|19
|Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12)
|Mar 6
|Refer box
|27
|Dip
|Mar 2
|Andrew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC