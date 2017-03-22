BAT finds strong Japan demand for its...

BAT finds strong Japan demand for its Glo smokeless tobacco device

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Japan Times

British American Tobacco said demand for its Glo tobacco heating device overwhelmed supply in its Japan test marketing, as global cigarette giants shift focus to the new product category amid a declining smoking population. The "heat but not burn" tobacco is rapidly gaining popularity in Japan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tobacco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dip onto airplane(underage) (Jul '13) 12 hr John 4
Favorite Dipping Tobacco: Brands, Flavors (Sep '07) Mar 20 Copeman 644
Can the Dentist Tell I Used Dip? (Mar '12) Mar 11 Leftgear 22
what's the difference between 72's and regular? (Sep '07) Mar 9 ___ greenpacker___ 76
Vintage Scripto Butane Lighter (Mar '09) Mar 7 connortn 19
Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12) Mar 6 Refer box 27
Dip Mar 2 Andrew 1
See all Tobacco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tobacco Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,006 • Total comments across all topics: 279,761,793

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC