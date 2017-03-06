Are College Recruiting Programs Age Discrimination?
On Feb. 17, 2017, in Rabin v. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California ruled that job applicants could maintain a disparate impact claim under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act challenging the practice of recruiting entry-level workers mostly through a program available only to recent college graduates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vintage Scripto Butane Lighter (Mar '09)
|17 hr
|connortn
|19
|Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12)
|Mon
|Refer box
|27
|what's the difference between 72's and regular? (Sep '07)
|Mon
|glen
|75
|Can the Dentist Tell I Used Dip? (Mar '12)
|Mar 4
|Blackmamba
|21
|Dip
|Mar 2
|Andrew
|1
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Mar 2
|DipskyJr
|330
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|Mar 2
|Mike s
|401
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC