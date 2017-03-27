Altria to Beat California to the Punc...

Altria to Beat California to the Punch by Raising Cigarette Prices

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fox News

But a move by California to increase state excise taxes by $2 per pack was the original domino that set the others tumbling. California voters approved a ballot referendum last November that raised the excise tax on cigarettes -- and, for the first time, products like electronic cigarettes that contain nicotine -- from $0.87 to $2.87 per pack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tobacco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Canker Sores and Dip (Mar '11) Mar 25 eli 47
Dip onto airplane(underage) (Jul '13) Mar 23 John 4
Favorite Dipping Tobacco: Brands, Flavors (Sep '07) Mar 20 Copeman 644
Can the Dentist Tell I Used Dip? (Mar '12) Mar 11 Leftgear 22
what's the difference between 72's and regular? (Sep '07) Mar 9 ___ greenpacker___ 76
Vintage Scripto Butane Lighter (Mar '09) Mar 7 connortn 19
Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12) Mar 6 Refer box 27
See all Tobacco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tobacco Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,731 • Total comments across all topics: 279,882,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC