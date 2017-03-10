Altria Group: Valuation Analysis Under The Proposed Trump And House GOP Tax Plans
This includes an analysis of MO's year-end P/E and forward P/E ratios over the prior five years and compares these figures to the company's current ratios. This article then provides a hypothetical analysis of MO's projected 2017 EPS under current tax law, under the proposed presidential tax plan, and the proposed house GOP tax plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can the Dentist Tell I Used Dip? (Mar '12)
|Mar 11
|Leftgear
|22
|what's the difference between 72's and regular? (Sep '07)
|Mar 9
|___ greenpacker___
|76
|Vintage Scripto Butane Lighter (Mar '09)
|Mar 7
|connortn
|19
|Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12)
|Mar 6
|Refer box
|27
|Dip
|Mar 2
|Andrew
|1
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Mar 2
|DipskyJr
|330
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|Mar 2
|Mike s
|401
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC