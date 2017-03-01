A Good Long Idea in the Past, Most Va...

A Good Long Idea in the Past, Most Valuable in the Future

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: GuruFocus.com

Philip Morris International Inc. , the largest publicly traded manufacturer and marketer of tobacco products, sells cigarettes all over the world. The company has an absorbing diversification, offsetting the declining consumption in developed countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tobacco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dip 14 hr Andrew 1
Dip prices in different states (Aug '12) 16 hr DipskyJr 330
how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08) 17 hr Mike s 401
Cope vs Copenhagen (Mar '08) Wed Ty Watt 46
Marlboro cigarettes don't stay lit (Jan '07) Wed Tara widman 1,263
News California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16) Feb 27 Say What 56
Can the Dentist Tell I Used Dip? (Mar '12) Feb 24 Blake 20
See all Tobacco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tobacco Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,107 • Total comments across all topics: 279,279,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC