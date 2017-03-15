15 Virginia-based brands on most-valu...

15 Virginia-based brands on most-valuable list

12 hrs ago Read more: Virginia Business

Virginia is home to 15 of the 500 most valuable brands in the U.S., according to a ranking released on Thursday. Brand Finance, a London-based valuation and strategy consultancy, says that Virginia's most valuable brand is Marlboro, a line of cigarette products produced by Philip Morris USA, a subsidiary of Henrico County-based Altria Group.

