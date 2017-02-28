ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 697 ...

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 697 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,781 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period.

