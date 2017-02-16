Will Philip Morris International Inc....

Will Philip Morris International Inc. Sink or Swim?

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Motley Fool

But the tobacco giant, which has generated all On one hand, most of PMI's overseas markets have higher adult smoking rates than the U.S., which gives it stronger growth potential than Altria. But on the other hand, PMI is heavily exposed to currency headwinds -- and the strength of the U.S. dollar is gobbling up its overseas revenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tobacco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12) 8 hr Nobody special 26
Dip prices in different states (Aug '12) 12 hr Bwilliams 327
News California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16) Feb 14 ThomasA 22
how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08) Feb 13 John 398
Camel Crush: tried it? what did you think? (Aug '08) Feb 8 smokingnsinging 42
News Supreme Court: Altria can be sued for 'light' c... (Dec '08) Feb 7 Martin garey 7
Red Man Chew (Sep '07) Jan 26 Killer2009 107
See all Tobacco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tobacco Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,977 • Total comments across all topics: 278,928,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC