Why Panera Bread, Tesaro, and Universal Corp. Jumped Today
The stock market was narrowly mixed on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrials losing ground but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite posting modest gains on the day. Earnings season has had positive effects on some stocks and negative ones on others, but the general uncertainty in the political realm and its potential impact on future economic growth continues to hold the market back from pushing further toward record-high territory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|9 hr
|Timw0016
|11
|Camel Crush: tried it? what did you think? (Aug '08)
|18 hr
|smokingnsinging
|42
|Supreme Court: Altria can be sued for 'light' c... (Dec '08)
|Tue
|Martin garey
|7
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|Jan 31
|SILSBEETEXASDIPPER
|395
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Jan 29
|Jake
|324
|Red Man Chew (Sep '07)
|Jan 26
|Killer2009
|107
|Cheyenne Cigars (Oct '07)
|Jan 15
|Paul5585
|96
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC